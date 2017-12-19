JICA Hands Over Newly Constructed School Building In Lalitpur

JICA Hands Over Newly Constructed School Building In Lalitpur

Dec. 19, 2017, 7:34 p.m.

The newly reconstructed buildings- 3 new blocks consisting of 6 classrooms, laboratory, ECD, library, lavatories along with other required facilities of Path Pradarshak Secondary School situated in Badikhel, Lalitpur were handed over to the school management today.

Jun Sakuma, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal and Madhu Prasad Regmi-Secretary, Ministry of Education jointly inaugurated the school infrastructures amidst a function held in the school premises.

The construction of the buildings which began in June 2016 is built under Emergency School Reconstruction Project (ESRP). The Project is being implemented by Central Level Project Implementation Unit of Ministry of Education under Japanese ODA loan assistance.

The school was severely damaged during the earthquake in 2015. Since then the school faced difficulties in managing the classrooms and education for the students. The secondary school was established back in 1963 and now have 474 students altogether.

The new buildings are constructed with multihazard resilient structures which are environment, child, gender and disable friendly and is expected to provide an improved learning environment for the students.

Sakuma & Regmi jointly inaugurating the building.jpg

“Although the school infrastructure is now complete the real testimony now lies in conducting regular schooling, improving the quality of education and increasing the number of students in the community school, so that the future of all children is secured,” said Madhu Prasad Regmi-Secretary, Ministry of Education, speaking at the event.

Similarly, Jun Sakuma, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal claimed, “Development of education sector in Nepal is one of the primary motives of JICA and completion of this building is a positive commencement to various ongoing school reconstruction endeavors of JICA Nepal. “

According to a press release issued by JICA,under the Emergency School Reconstruction Project (ESRP), approximately 300 schools are being built at a total cost of JPY 14 billion(about NPR 12.7billion) to support the reconstruction of disaster resilient schools in Gorkha, Dhading, Nuwakot, Makwanpur, Rasuwa and Lalitpur Districts, based on the earthquake-resistant type design guidelines formulated by JICA under the principle of “Build Back Better (BBB)”.

The rebuilt schools are expected to serve as potential regional hubs for improving the quality of education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

