Laser Fence Along Nepal, Bhutan Borders Soon: SSB Chief

Laser fencing will be installed along India’s open borders with Nepal and Bhutan to curb infiltration and smuggling of FICN and drugs, said Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Rajni Kant Mishra.

The force today celebrated its 54th Raising Day and 15 Nepalese Armed Police Force officers witnessed the parade.

The DG said the force was running two laser fencing pilot projects. It has established and operationalised 635 border outposts along the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders to fulfil its mandated duties of securing the people living in border areas and to prevent trans-border crimes.

He said five battalions were deployed for counter-insurgency in J&K, seven in Naxal-hit areas in Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and two in Assam for counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

According to Indian media, India’s youngest paramilitary force has been guarding the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders since 1963. The force has nearly 70 battalions.

“We have the sanctions to establish a total of 734 border outposts along both Nepal and Bhutan borders and we have 635 now on the ground,” Mishra was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

In J&K, the existing Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads have been doubled to six by raising three additional BDDS teams, he said.

However, the DG denied any type of Chinese influence on the Indo-Bhutan border, but added that the SSB had increased force deployment along the Indo-Bhutan border on the Sikkim front.