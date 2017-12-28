Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients

Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients

Dec. 28, 2017, 3:38 p.m.

The cabinet meeting has made a decision to provide Rs 5,000 as monthly welfare allowance to kidney failure, cancer patients and to people with spinal injury.

Financial assistance will be provided to those in need of free dialysis service, cancer treatment and treatment for paralysis due to spinal injury, according to Minister for Commerce Meen Bahadur Bishwakarma.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on December 15 had submitted a proposal for providing financial assistance to the patients.

In the fiscal 2016-17, 4,271 people have received haemodylasis service, 142 kidney transplants have been performed and 198 patients are under medication after kidney transplant. 8,643 patients have received assistance for cancer treatment in the fiscal, according to the health ministry.

Poverty Stricken Citizens Fund was established after the second people’s movement to provide financial assistance to patients suffering from life-threatening diseases that cannot afford to pay for health services.

The Himalayan Times Reports cardiovascular diseases, cancer, renal failure, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, head and spinal injury, sickle cell anaemia and stroke are covered under this program. A total of 17,471 new and old patients have taken financial assistance for the treatment of these diseases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Measure Mt Everest On Its Own
Dec 28, 2017
Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti
Dec 27, 2017
Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India
Dec 27, 2017
Nepal’s First Governance Mobile Application Launched
Dec 27, 2017
India Bars South Asian Countries From Forging Closer Cooperation With China: Chinese Scholar
Dec 27, 2017

More on News

Nepal To Measure Mt Everest On Its Own By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s First Governance Mobile Application Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
JICA Hands Over A Reconstructed Police Office in Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Christianity Spreads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Forest Officials Rescue Nepal’s Last Dancing Bears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
India Bars South Asian Countries From Forging Closer Cooperation With China: Chinese Scholar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
China Has Actively Intervened In Domestic Politics In Nepal: Shyam Sharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
If You Want Your Own Business One Day By Shradha Gyawali Dec 26, 2017
Never Solving Issue Of Traffic Congestion By LS Ghimire Dec 26, 2017
Radisson Hotel To Organize Live Performance On New Year’s Eve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2017

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.08, November 10-2017 (Kartik 24, 2074)