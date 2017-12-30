Nepal And Burkina Faso Establishes Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations

Nepal And Burkina Faso Establishes Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations

Dec. 30, 2017, 9:10 a.m.

Durga Prasad Bhattarai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and Ambassador Yemdaogo Eric Tiare, Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations signed a Joint Communiqué to establish formal diplomatic relations between the two countries at a brief ceremony at the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York. They also signed a joint letter informing the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, about this development.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors also exchanged views on various measures to further deepen and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the future. The two countries are already working closely at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Known as Upper Volta earlier, the name of the country was changed in 1984 to Burkina Faso, meaning 'a land of honest people.'  Burkina Faso is a west-African semi-presidential republic, land-locked in the middle of Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.

It has over 17 million people in an area of 274,200 square kilometers, with Ouagadougou as its capital. Burkina Faso, a major cotton producer in the region, is also known for periodic events on culture, wooden and metal handicraft, and pan-African film festivals. Burkina Faso joined the United Nations on 20 September 1960 following its independence from France on 5 August 1960. 

Both Nepal and Burkina Faso are least developed and landlocked developing countries, and members of the Group of 77 as well as the Non-Aligned Movement.

With the Government of Nepal's special initiative to make the country's bilateral diplomatic relations as universal as possible, the number of countries having direct diplomatic ties with Nepal has now reached 156. In 2017, such ties have been set up with 12 countries–making it the highest number for Nepal to do so in a calendar year so far.

 

   

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maoist Election Victory In Nepal Could Signal Pivot From India To China: Sputnik
Dec 30, 2017
President Bhandari Approves National Assembly Election Ordinance
Dec 29, 2017
India Has Been Inconsistent And Has Had Ad-Hoc Policy Making Towards Nepal: Journalist Prashant Jha
Dec 29, 2017
Will India-China Rivalry Spread To Nepal Front? Indian Media
Dec 29, 2017
Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients
Dec 28, 2017

More on News

President Bhandari Approves National Assembly Election Ordinance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal To Measure Mt Everest On Its Own By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s First Governance Mobile Application Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
JICA Hands Over A Reconstructed Police Office in Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Maoist Election Victory In Nepal Could Signal Pivot From India To China: Sputnik By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2017
India Has Been Inconsistent And Has Had Ad-Hoc Policy Making Towards Nepal: Journalist Prashant Jha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2017
Will India-China Rivalry Spread To Nepal Front? Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2017
Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
India Bars South Asian Countries From Forging Closer Cooperation With China: Chinese Scholar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
China Has Actively Intervened In Domestic Politics In Nepal: Shyam Sharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.08, November 10-2017 (Kartik 24, 2074)