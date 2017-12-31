CNI Team Meets Member Of UK’s House Of Lords

Dec. 31, 2017, 3:10 p.m.

A team from Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) has met with Baroness Verma, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the CNI, they discussed about expanding the possibilities of economic and trade relations between Nepal and the UK were held between the team and Verma.

Hari Bhakta Sharma, president of CNI, expressed his belief of continuity of two-century-long support from the UK to Nepal, which has just directed itself towards economic development after completion of recent parliamentary and provincial elections ending the protracted political transition.

The team also talked about the possibility of exporting carpet, tea, coffee, pashmina, handicrafts, and non-timber forest products to the UK, according to the statement. The UK is among the top 10 trading partners of Nepal.

