Nepal Army Appoints Brigadier General Gokul Bhandari New Spokesperson

Dec. 31, 2017, 3:11 p.m.

The Nepali Army has assigned the responsibility of the army spokesperson to Brigadier General Gokul Bhandari. Bhandari, who is currently the Chief of the Number 2 Brigade at Hile of Dhankuta district, will take up the responsibility of army spokesman in a few days.

The Army has appointed Bhandari its spokesman after the incumbent spokesperson Brigadier General Naina Raj Dahal got the responsibility of the west region Force Commander under the UN Peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Dahal will assume the post for a year. It is a matter of pride for Nepal and the Nepali Army that a NA official has been entrusted with just the post of a force commander in a peace keeping mission of the United Nations, the Nepal Army has said.

Nepal is in the sixth position among the countries sending the most number of security persons to serve as members of the UN peace keeping missions around the world. Currently, NA personnel are stationed in 14 different countries affected by conflict.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

