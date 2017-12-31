New Zealand, Australia Welcomes 2018 With Spectacular Fireworks

Dec. 31, 2017, 9:38 p.m.

New Zealand and Australia ushered in the New Year 2018. Both the countries welcomed the year 2018 amidst spectacular fireworks. In New Zealand, fireworks boomed and crackled above city centres and harbours, and party-goers sang, hugged, danced and kissed. In Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploded from the structure’s upper decks.

According to a news report of AFP,  Australians also welcomed 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks in Sydney.

“This is a fabulous way to see out 2017 — the year that four out of five Sydneysiders said a resounding ‘Yes’ to marriage equality,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore told AFP.

 

