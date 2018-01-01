2018: Year Of Hope Or Year Of Despair?

With the completion of three elections like the local, provincial and federal elections, Nepalese are looking for new phase of political stability and economic prosperity. Although the protracted political transition that started with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA) in 2006 is over, Nepal enters into a new phase of political transition. There is hope as well as despair. The completion of the three phases of elections gives hope to the people. However, Nepal has to build the new provincial institution which is going to be more painful. As Nepal needs to spend more money to manage the political institution, there will be a little money to launch massive infrastructures necessary for economic development. At a time when the global labor market, which has badly shaken by declining prices of oil, Nepal’s flow of remittances will likely to reduce in coming days.

As Nepal enters into a new phase of political system, Nepal is not going to be a same again. This is why Nepal has to see different scenario and different political process.

That is what people want, and that is what their elected representatives must deliver in 2018—and beyond. Henceforth political parties will be judged less on the strength of their political agendas and more on whether they have credible plans to economically empower nearly 30 million Nepalis. Good plans will not be enough though.