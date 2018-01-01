2018: Year Of Hope Or Year Of Despair?

2018: Year Of Hope Or Year Of Despair?

Jan. 1, 2018, 7:04 a.m.

With the completion of three elections like the local, provincial and federal elections, Nepalese are looking for new phase of political stability and economic prosperity. Although the protracted political transition that started with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA) in 2006 is over, Nepal enters into a new phase of political transition. There is hope as well as despair. The completion of the three phases of elections gives hope to the people. However, Nepal has to build the new provincial institution which is going to be more painful. As Nepal needs to spend more money to manage the political institution, there will be a little money to launch massive infrastructures necessary for economic development.  At a time when the global labor market, which has badly shaken by declining prices of oil, Nepal’s flow of remittances will likely to reduce in coming days.

As Nepal enters into a new phase of political system, Nepal is not going to be a same again. This is why Nepal has to see different scenario and different political process.

That is what people want, and that is what their elected representatives must deliver in 2018—and beyond.  Henceforth political parties will be judged less on the strength of their political agendas and more on whether they have credible plans to economically empower nearly 30 million Nepalis. Good plans will not be enough though.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bars Double Amputee From Climbing Mountains
Jan 01, 2018
8,267 Students’ Graduate From Tribhuvan University
Jan 01, 2018
New Zealand, Australia Welcomes 2018 With Spectacular Fireworks
Dec 31, 2017
EC Will Publish HoR PR Results After National Assembly Election
Dec 31, 2017
The Last Breakthrough Of Melamchi Tunnel In March
Dec 31, 2017

More on Review

A Bang. Bang Vote By Hemang Dixit 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Misses Opportunities Turning To Real Politic In Middle East By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Needs Fire Trucks: Michael Kobold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Final Rites Of Prakash Dahal Performed At Pashupati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Indian Embassy Hosts A Program On Maulana Azad Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal Defeats India In U-19 Asia Cup Cricket By A Correspondent 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Regressive Planning: “Public space” To “Parking Space”? By Dr Urmi Sengupta Jan 01, 2018
2017 Viewed As Year Of Election In Nepal By Santosh Ghimire Jan 01, 2018
Nepal Bars Double Amputee From Climbing Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2018
8,267 Students’ Graduate From Tribhuvan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2018
New Zealand, Australia Welcomes 2018 With Spectacular Fireworks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2017
EC Will Publish HoR PR Results After National Assembly Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2017

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.08, November 10-2017 (Kartik 24, 2074)