8,267 Students’ Graduate From Tribhuvan University

Tribhuan University held the 43rd convocation at Pulchowk in Lalitpur district

A total of 8,267 who graduated Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, and PhD from various faculties from a total of 1,085 TU affiliated colleges and 60 constituent colleges from June 17, 2016 and May 31, 2017 participated in the convocation Sunday.

Of them, a total of 62 students who earned PhD from various faculties and 31 completing MPhil, Masters, and Bachelors with excellence were presented with medals and awards.

Also present in the convocation were more than 2,000 parents and 1,200 TU employees.

Addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said the TU has played an important role in producing capable manpower for the holistic development of the country. “The oldest university has contributed a lot to education sector in the nation.”

RSS reports informing that the State was taking initiatives to eradicate inequalities in education, and make higher education affordable to all communities, PM Deuba, also TU’s Chancellor, stressed the need for creating conducive environments for TU’s products to compete across the globe.

Likewise, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Gopal Man Shrestha pointed out the need for the TU to initiate efforts to fulfill the need of the day to introduce education policy and programmes to compete in the world market.

Similarly, TU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tirtha Raj Khaniya lauded TU’s role in producing capable manpower in 58 years of its history.