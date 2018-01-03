Global IME Bank Celebrates Eleventh Anniversary

Global IME Bank Celebrates Eleventh Anniversary

Jan. 3, 2018, 11:34 a.m.

Nepal Rashtra Bank Governor Chiranjibi Nepal Inaugurated the new head office of Global IME Bank in Kathmandu. The bank opened its corporate office in Kathmandu eleven years after the establishment of bank in Birghnj

Inaugurating the new head office of Global IME Bank, Governor Chiranjibi Nepal has urged banks and financial institutions to maintain discipline and explore prospects of luring deposits before making commitments for new loans.

Governor Nepal criticised the management heads (CEOs) of banks for being short-sighted while planning their portfolios and only looking for profits. “Bankers are supposed to be patient as haphazard loan expansion will not support them to move ahead,” said Nepal. “NRB will take action against banks that breach permissible CCD level.”

He further alleged that the banks have been expanding loans on assumption that the central bank will consider the ‘difficult situation’ claimed by the bankers, and said that the central bank will, however, not tolerate breach of rules.

Citing there is liquidity of Rs 43 billion in the system, the governor urged public not to panic as it is just the crisis of loanable funds and not liquidity crunch.

Governor Nepal also informed that the central bank is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to provide some way out to address the ‘temporary problem’ of credit crunch.

In the inauguration program, Chairman of Global IME Bank, Chandra Dhakal has said that the bank is able to expand its service thanks to the support and patronage given by depositors, shareholders, well-wishers and employees.

According to a press release issued by Sunita Sharma Dhakal Marketing & Business Promotion, Global IME Bank Limited, the bank has opened four branches in different parts of Nepal celebrating eleventh anniversary of the bank. Those new branches include Kamladi, Gothathar of Bhaktapur, Purchaudi Municipality of Baitadi, Gadakot of Gulmi and Damak Municipality of Jhapa. The bank has now 113 branches covering all seven provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Police Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former DIG Silwal
Jan 03, 2018
Radisson Hotel Organizes Event On New Year
Jan 02, 2018
Missions Operate Number Of FM Radio In Nepal: John Pudaite, President Of Bibles For The World
Jan 02, 2018
2018: Year Of Hope Or Year Of Despair?
Jan 01, 2018
Nepal Bars Double Amputee From Climbing Mountains
Jan 01, 2018

More on Economy

CNI Team Meets Member Of UK’s House Of Lords By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
ADB’S TRANSMISSION Power For All By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
Demonetized Indian Currency In Nepal Behind Victory Of Communists: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
CG Group sets up funds worth $800m to buy distressed assets in India, Europe and South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Raxaul Locals Threaten To Halt Nepal-bound Trucks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Police Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former DIG Silwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2018
India Must Pay More Attention To The Ties That Bind It To Its Neighbors By C Raja Mohan Jan 03, 2018
Emboldened By A Strengthening Economy, China Flexes Its Diplomatic Muscles By Anthony Kuhn Jan 02, 2018
Radisson Hotel Organizes Event On New Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2018
Missions Operate Number Of FM Radio In Nepal: John Pudaite, President Of Bibles For The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2018
Regressive Planning: “Public space” To “Parking Space”? By Dr Urmi Sengupta Jan 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.08, November 10-2017 (Kartik 24, 2074)