Nepal Police Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former DIG Silwal

Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office issued an arrest warrant against former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Nepal Police, Navaraj Silwal on Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rabindra Dhanuk, chief of Metropolitan Police Range, the office has written a letter to the Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Office to arrest Silwal, who resides in Lalitpur district and to hand him over to the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office for the investigations into a case of document forgery.

In its news report My Republica writes, Giving its verdict on the case of forged documents, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered the government to initiate action against Silwal concluding that the performance appraisal reports he had submitted to the apex court seeking his appointment as the chief of Nepal Police were forged. DIG Nawaraj Silwal was accused of submitting doctored performance appraisal certificates to the apex court along with his writ petition.

Silwal was elected a Member of Parliament from Lalitpur-1 representing the CPN-UML. After his chance to head Nepal Police was over, Silwal tendered his resignation and got a ticket from the UML to contest the polls immediately after joining the party.