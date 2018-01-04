PM Deuba Should Continue Till National Assembly Elections: NC leader Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) central committee member Dr Shekhar Koirala said that the people have given mandate to the NC to remain in opposition for five years.

At a news conference organised by Nepal Press Union, Morang, at the residence of Koirala in Biratnagar, leader Koirala said that the left alliance were given mandate to form a new government and stressed that the NC should strengthen organisation by playing the role of a responsible opposition in the Parliament for five years.

He also expressed commitment that the NC would cooperate if the left alliance moved ahead on the basis of norms and values of the democratic system.

The NC leader Koirala expressed the view that constitutionally, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba need not resign from his post; but since Nepal is a democratic country, it would not make any difference even if he did so.

“The constitution should not have been formed in a way that would delay the formation of government even after completion of the election,” he said, adding that the constitution itself was not complete.

Leader Koirala said that Nepal should adopt a balanced foreign policy in dealing with both neighbouring countries as well as other European countries, or the country might face problem.

He further said that there was necessity to hold the party’s general assembly by making some amendment to the party’s statute after the central committee meeting