‘Sixty Percent Houses Of Quake Survivors Will Be Constructed By Coming Monsoon’

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority Yubraj Bhusal has said that construction of houses of 60 per cent earthquake survivors would be completed by coming monsoon.

“Reconstruction task has taken momentum after the technicians reached all rural municipalities and municipalities. Earthquake survivors are excited for the same,” said Bhusal, who is on a week-long visit to the district with NRA team.

“This is an interaction with beneficiaries, people’s representatives, political parties and local media.”

He said that the NRA is going to reconsider regarding how to address the problems as some earthquake survivors have already constructed house at their own style after the technicians made delay in reaching at some places on time.

According to a news report published in RSS, Bhusal further said that they during the monitoring saw lack of workers for the construction of houses at some places.

Similarly, Programme Officer at the District Coordination Committee, Shanker Prasad Gautam, informed that out of 4,144 earthquake survivors enlisted in the list of beneficiary in the district, 3,568 people have already taken first tranche amount so far.