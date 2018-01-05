Seven Nepali Girls Rescued In Kenya: Fate Unknown

Jan. 5, 2018, 8:40 a.m.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Indian official has rescued three Indians and seven Nepali girls who were held captive by a crime syndicate in Kenya’s Mombasa.

However, the fates of Nepali Girls are unknown whether they are still in Kenya or flown back.

“We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya along with seven Nepali their passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa,” the external affairs minister said on Twitter.

According to Indian media, the group was involved in trafficking of girls, said Swaraj. She added that the ministry has shared details of the trafficking racket with the Punjab government “so that a case is registered against the agents and [the] people involved”.

 

