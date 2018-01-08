Cold Wave Claims 15 Lives In Southern Nepal

The spell of cold wave has claimed at 15 lives in southern Nepal's districts of Terai region bordering India in the past two days.

According to a media report, ten people died of freezing cold in Saptari district and three in Rautahat district, mostly children and elderly people.

According to Meteorological Division, this situation will continue for another few days as the fog is gradually moving towards the east.

"The unbearable cold could be the most probable reason for all of these deaths," Ranjit Kumar Jha, senior consultant at Gajendra Narayan Singh Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital, said.

Cold wave in Terai districts of the southern plains of Nepal has badly affected daily lives, halting regular activities including closure of the academic institutions.