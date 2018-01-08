UNESCO Expresses Concerns On The Construction Of A Commercial Complex At Hanumandhoka

UNESCO Expresses Concerns On The Construction Of A Commercial Complex At Hanumandhoka

Jan. 8, 2018, 9:13 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Several media reports mention that UNESCO allows the construction of a commercial complex at the Hanumandhoka World Heritage Site.

According to a press release issued by UNESCO, first of all, UNESCO does not stop or allow constructions on or around a World Heritage Sites. This is the role of the national authorities concerned, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Department of Archaeology.

When UNESCO receives information with concerns on World Heritage Sites, it verifies the information with the concerned parties. In the case mentioned by the media, UNESCO was informed at a late stage when the basement structure had already been excavated. UNESCO therefore immediately transmitted the information to the Department of Archaeology and the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and as the construction was already advancing, it drew attention of the building owner to existing regulations. UNESCO then examined if this construction presented any adverse impact to the outstanding universal values of the Hanumandhoka World Heritage Site.

Our examinations revealed that the building was situated outside the World Heritage Core Zone, and it seemed that the owner had obtained necessary legal permission from the authorities. The plans of a four-story building, which we were shown, seemed to respect the authorized high and its design matched better than the previous concrete building with the historic environment. UNESCO therefore noted that at this stage it did not see any negative impact on the outstanding universal values of the World Heritage Site. UNESCO however urges concerned authorities to investigate and take actions as necessary.

 UNESCO is a keen advocate for the preservation Nepal’s cultural heritage and, jointly with the Department of Archaeology, is carrying out many projects for the post-earthquake restoration of the cultural heritage. It is committed to continuing its support to the country in this regards.  

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Suvedi Presented Letters of Credence
Jan 09, 2018
Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court
Jan 09, 2018
Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces
Jan 09, 2018
Cold Wave Claims 15 Lives In Southern Nepal
Jan 08, 2018
Superfog Covers 2000 KM, Stretches Over Nepal, India And Pakistan: Cold Wave Hits Normal Life In Nepal
Jan 05, 2018

More on News

Ambassador Suvedi Presented Letters of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Cold Wave Claims 15 Lives In Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Superfog Covers 2000 KM, Stretches Over Nepal, India And Pakistan: Cold Wave Hits Normal Life In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Seven Nepali Girls Rescued In Kenya: Fate Unknown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Oli: His Long Wait By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 09, 2018
Is Nepal Falling For China’s Soft Power Charm Offensive? By Sarah Zheng Jan 09, 2018
INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON WATER AND CLIMATE CHANGE:Sharing Experience By A Correspondent Jan 08, 2018
DEALING WITH DISASTER Information Portal By A Correspondent Jan 08, 2018
BANNING PEOPLE WITH DISABILTY Decision Against Rights By A Correspondent Jan 08, 2018
ECONOMY Negative Trend By A Correspondent Jan 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75