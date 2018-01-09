Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces

Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces

Jan. 9, 2018, 7:26 a.m.

The government has said that it is working to announce the temporary capitals of the provinces.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) stated that the government is making necessary preparations to fix temporary capitals of the provinces as doing so is essential to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected provincial assembly members and to carry out day-to-day activities of the provinces.

The OPMCM, however, said that the capitals of the provinces will be fixed later by the provincial assemblies as per the provision in the new constitution.

After protests flared up in various parts of the country over the government's plan to fix the temporary capitals, the government had planned not to fix the provincial capitals and leave the task for the provincial assemblies. Similarly, the opposition parties had also stood against the government's plan to fix the temporary provincial capitals.

My Republica reports that the government has also planned to recommend names of governors for all seven provinces through a cabinet meeting. The president on the recommendation of the government, will appoint the governors, who will have responsibilities in the provinces similar to those of the president.    

