Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court

Jan. 9, 2018, 7:41 a.m.

Dr. Govinda KC was arrested from sit-in-protest spot on the charge of contempt of court soon after he announced his 14th hunger-strike on Monday demanding resignation of Chief Justice (CJ) Gopal Parajuli.

Dr KC announced that he would continue his hunger strike in custody.

A single bench of Justice Dambar Bahadur Shahi directed the Home Ministry to produce Dr KC at the court after Apex Court section officer Netra Bandhu Poudel lodged a contempt of court case against Dr KC.

Following the Home Ministry’s order, Police arrested the senior orthopaedic surgeon  from the hunger-strike staged at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj this evening.

Spokesperson for the Supreme Court, Narayan Prasad Panthi said that a case has been filed against Dr KC from making contemptuous remarks against the Apex Court and will be presented before the court on Tuesday morning.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

