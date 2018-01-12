Chameliya Adds 15 MW To National Grid

Chameliya Adds 15 MW To National Grid

Jan. 12, 2018, 9:23 p.m.

Funded by Nepal government and the Republic of Korea through Economic Development Corporation Fund, Chameliya Hydropower has added 15 megawatts of electricity to the national grid on Friday.

Secretary of Ministry of Energy Anup Kumar Upadhyaya congratulated the project staffs and others involved in the construction of the project. “ Chameliya successfully added electricity to the national grid,” said Upadhyaya.

Jubilant statement of secretary Upadhyaya is understandable as the project completed almost a decade after the beginning of the construction. This is also a first major hydropower project of Province 7 or far-western part of Nepal.

“The project has an installed capacity of 30 megawatts out of which 15 megawatts have been synchronized to Nepal Electricity Authority’s national transmission line on Friday afternoon,” Project Chief Ajay Kumar Dahal informed.

Despite having the first right to consume, the locals have been deprived of utilizing electricity produced from Chameliya Hydropower as NEA has not yet built transmission line and substation on the local level.

According to a news released by RSS, initiated with a target-cost of Rs 8.34 billion, the project is now estimated to cost Rs 16 billion upon completion.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Connects To Chinese Internet
Jan 12, 2018
Twenty-Five UNIFIL Peacekeepers Donates Blood In Meiss EJ-Jebel
Jan 12, 2018
The Number Of Victims Viral Fever Increases In Jajarkot
Jan 12, 2018
Three Nepalese Held For Propagating Christianity In UP
Jan 12, 2018
President Bhandari And PM Deuba wreath lay To Prithvi Narayan Shah
Jan 11, 2018

More on Economy

Nepal Connects To Chinese Internet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 40 minutes ago
ECONOMY Negative Trend By A Correspondent 4 days, 18 hours ago
Global IME Bank Celebrates Eleventh Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
CNI Team Meets Member Of UK’s House Of Lords By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
ADB’S TRANSMISSION Power For All By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Twenty-Five UNIFIL Peacekeepers Donates Blood In Meiss EJ-Jebel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2018
The Number Of Victims Viral Fever Increases In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2018
Three Nepalese Held For Propagating Christianity In UP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2018
Communist Takeover In Nepal: Nobody Cares By Gwynne Dyer Jan 12, 2018
President Bhandari And PM Deuba wreath lay To Prithvi Narayan Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2018
People Observe Prithvi Jayanti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75