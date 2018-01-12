Twenty-Five UNIFIL Peacekeepers Donates Blood In Meiss EJ-Jebel

UNIFIL’s Sector East Headquarters and the Nepalese Battalion, operating under the Sector Command, organized on Tuesday a blood donation event in Meiss Ej-Jebel, south Lebanon, in support of a public hospital there.

With 25 Nepalese and Spanish peacekeepers donating blood, the Meiss Ej-Jebel Hospital received about 12 litres of it. This was the first such activity by the UNIFIL peacekeepers in Meiss Ej-Jebel.

According to a press release issued by UNIC, sector Commander Brigadier General Romero Mari and the Nepalese Battalion Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Narayan Bahadur Thapa, attended the event – with the latter also donating blood.

Mayor of Meiss Ej-Jebel, Abd El Menem Shukair, thanked the peacekeepers for their contribution. “We are extremely grateful to UNIFIL for their support, as the donated blood will help many people in need,” he said.