Rajesh Kaji Shrestha reelected unopposed as a president of Nepal Chamber of commerce for three years tenure. Similarly, Rajendra Malla was elected as senior vice president.

Sixty-seven general assembly of Nepal Chamber of Commerce also elected six other vice presidents. Those include Bhaskar Raj Karnicar and Iccha Raj Tamang, Dipak Malhotra, Kamlesh Agrawal, Mahendra Man Shrestha and Naresh Shrestha.

The assembly elected 61 members committee unopposed.