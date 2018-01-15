Everest Bank Holds 23rd AGM

Everest Bank Limited announced the opening of five new branch offices at Pipra (Mahottari), Biruwa (Syangja), Dupcheshwar (Nuwakot), Bansgadi (Bardiya) and Shikhar (Doti), and five extension counters at Biratchowk (Morang), Fikkal (Ilam), Garuda (Rautahat), Lamki (Kailali) and Jhalari (Mahendranagar) on the occasion of its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a statement issued by the bank, the AGM held on Saturday endorsed a proposal to give 33 percent bonus shares and 1.74 percent cash dividend for tax purpose to its shareholders. "With this, the bank's paid-up capital will reach more than Rs 8 billion," the bank added in the statement. Everest Bank Limited is providing banking services with its 69 branch offices, seven extension counters, 28 revenue collection counters and 95 ATMs. The bank is planning to open 11 new branch offices soon, according to the statement.