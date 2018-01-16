Hopes Of Change Organizes A Program ON Empowering Youths For SDGs

Hopes Of Change Organizes A Program ON Empowering Youths For SDGs

Jan. 16, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

With the aim of helping youths to identify and understand Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and work on achieving them, Hopes of Change with the support of International Youth Federation conducted a workshop Empowering youths for SDGs. Around 50 students were present at the program.

Hopes of Change is a youth lead organization working for working for youth empowerment and child education since 2014 A.D. 

The workshop was conducted in three different sessions by Abad Enriquez from Philippines who is executive director of Asian Education Network and Youth Ambassador in Asia and the Pacific for Youth for Global Goals. He explained about the importance of SDGs and how can youths contribute toward achieving it. His session was totally focused on the importance of youth for SDGs.

Conducted by Ajay Pandey, president of Hopes of Change and Country representative of International youth federation, the theme of second session was Lead yourself. This session was focused on leading oneself to achieve goal.

Conducted by Chowdhury Kaiser Mohammad Riyadh from Bangladesh who is Co-founder of Life & Happiness Foundation about, the theme of third session was Being Happy and Successful in Life.

This session focused on being happy and how can one avoid themselves from issues like depression which is one of the major issues of youth today.

The program ended with a discussion about Sustainable Development Goals in Nepal.  The vice president of Hopes of Change Abhibind Khaniya moderated workshop. 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Thai Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Chhetri
Jan 16, 2018
Global IME Bank Opens New Branches
Jan 16, 2018
India Should Change Its Mindset Of A Zero-Sum Game In Nepal: Chinese Scholar
Jan 15, 2018
Everest Bank Holds 23rd AGM
Jan 15, 2018
NIBL Launches Visa Domestic Card
Jan 15, 2018

More on News

Thai Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
Indian Ambassador To Take Initiative To Open Immigration Office At Pashupatinagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Chinese Authorities Are Looking At The Prospect Of Opening Tatopani: Maoist Leader Sapkota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepali Official To Visit India To Expedite Release Of Reconstruction Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Twenty-Five UNIFIL Peacekeepers Donates Blood In Meiss EJ-Jebel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
The Number Of Victims Viral Fever Increases In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Opens New Branches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2018
Ball Is Not Just In The Court By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 16, 2018
India Should Change Its Mindset Of A Zero-Sum Game In Nepal: Chinese Scholar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2018
Everest Bank Holds 23rd AGM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2018
NIBL Launches Visa Domestic Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2018
Double Amputee Gurkha Soldier Postpones Mt Everest Bid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75