Hopes Of Change Organizes A Program ON Empowering Youths For SDGs

With the aim of helping youths to identify and understand Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and work on achieving them, Hopes of Change with the support of International Youth Federation conducted a workshop Empowering youths for SDGs. Around 50 students were present at the program.

Hopes of Change is a youth lead organization working for working for youth empowerment and child education since 2014 A.D.

The workshop was conducted in three different sessions by Abad Enriquez from Philippines who is executive director of Asian Education Network and Youth Ambassador in Asia and the Pacific for Youth for Global Goals. He explained about the importance of SDGs and how can youths contribute toward achieving it. His session was totally focused on the importance of youth for SDGs.

Conducted by Ajay Pandey, president of Hopes of Change and Country representative of International youth federation, the theme of second session was Lead yourself. This session was focused on leading oneself to achieve goal.

Conducted by Chowdhury Kaiser Mohammad Riyadh from Bangladesh who is Co-founder of Life & Happiness Foundation about, the theme of third session was Being Happy and Successful in Life.

This session focused on being happy and how can one avoid themselves from issues like depression which is one of the major issues of youth today.

The program ended with a discussion about Sustainable Development Goals in Nepal. The vice president of Hopes of Change Abhibind Khaniya moderated workshop.