Police Arrests Three With Leopard Skin

Jan. 19, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Police reportedly arrested three persons in possession of leopard skin from Bhugol Park, New Road area, in KMC-22, media reports.

The arrested have been identified as Maheshram Auji (25) of Rodideval area in Pancheshwari Rural Municipality-6, currently residing in Airport area; Janak Mahara (34) of Dashrathchand Municipality-6 and Surendra Dayal (25) of Melauli Municipality-1, all residents of Baitadi district.

According to The Himalayan Times, acting on a tip-off, a team of security personnel deployed from Metropolitan Crime Division, Teku, seized a leopard skin from the possession of the trio yesterday, according to police. The trio was arrested while they were carrying the skin of the big cat packed in a yellow sack inside a large reddish-brown bag in order to sell it.

The alleged smugglers were handed over to the District Forest Office, Hattisar, today. They will be tried under the National Park and Wildlife Act 1973, said police.

 Leopard is one of the most common large Cats found in Nepal. The widespread illegal killing of leopard and trade in parts, combined with loss of habitat has triggered its decline in many parts of Nepal.

