Half Of Valley’s Vehicles Violates Emission Norms

Half Of Valley’s Vehicles Violates Emission Norms

Jan. 20, 2018, 9:55 a.m.

A recent inspection has found that more than 50 pe cent of vehicles plying the roads of Kathmandu Valley exceed the emission levels set by the government media reports.

According to news report by The Himalayan Times, following increasing levels of pollution in the valley, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers recently initiated inspection of emission levels from major pollutants, including vehicles (primarily four-wheelers) and brick kilns.

“Along with brick kilns, our preliminary findings show that more than 300 vehicles, out of around 600 tested in the valley, were emitting pollutants above the set emission standards of the government,” said Mahendra Man Gurung, secretary at OPMC.

According to an estimate, there are more than 1.5 million vehicles in Kathmandu and over two-thirds are two-wheeler.

 Officials at the Department of Environment blamed lack of timely maintenance of vehicles as the prime reason for emission levels exceeding the permissible levels. They stressed on the need for the Department of Transport Management to strictly enforce the provision requiring vehicles to undergo fitness tests before being allowed to ply the roads.

Vehicles are major emitters of harmful pollution components, such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons. As per the Vehicle Emission Standard implemented by the government in 2003, four-wheelers registered in Nepal in 1980 or before can emit CO not exceeding 4.5 percent of the total emission, while they should not emit more than 1,000 parts-per-million hydrocarbons.

Four-wheelers registered in the country after 1981 should not emit CO exceeding three percent of the total emission and should emit less than 1,000 ppm hydrocarbons.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Welcomes Normalizing Relations Between Two Koreas
Jan 20, 2018
Police Arrests Three With Leopard Skin
Jan 19, 2018
BIMSTEC FTA Has To Be Concluded At The Earliest: Foreign Secretary Bairagi
Jan 19, 2018
Tensions Run High In Nepal Over Provincial Capitals
Jan 19, 2018
China Should Act To Assuage India’s Strategic Vigilance In South Asia: Chinese Media
Jan 18, 2018

More on News

Nepal Welcomes Normalizing Relations Between Two Koreas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Police Arrests Three With Leopard Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 42 minutes ago
BIMSTEC FTA Has To Be Concluded At The Earliest: Foreign Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 22 minutes ago
Tensions Run High In Nepal Over Provincial Capitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan Provides Technical Machinery To Students In Morang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Protests Continue In Birjung,Dhankuta, Dang and Dipayal Over Provincial Capitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

China Should Act To Assuage India’s Strategic Vigilance In South Asia: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2018
Thai Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2018
Global IME Bank Opens New Branches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2018
Hopes Of Change Organizes A Program ON Empowering Youths For SDGs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2018
Ball Is Not Just In The Court By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 16, 2018
India Should Change Its Mindset Of A Zero-Sum Game In Nepal: Chinese Scholar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75