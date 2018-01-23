American Center Library In Nepal To Remain Closed

The US Embassy in Kathmandu announced that the American Center library would be closed ‘due to lapse in appropriations’ after the US government shutdown.

The embassy and Ambassador Alaina B Teplitz also announced that their twitter feeds would not be updated regularly for the same reason. “Due to the lapse in appropriations, the Embassy’s American Center library will be closed. Thanks for your understanding,” tweeted the embassy. Teplitz tweeted: “Due to the lapse in appropriations this twitter feed will not be updated regularly. Please visit @StateDept for updates.”

According to The Himalayan Times, the embassy stated that its consular services would continue to function. “US Embassy consular services will continue to function. If you have a scheduled visa interview or American Citizen Services appointment, please arrive at the Embassy at your designated time,” the embassy stated in another tweet.

The US government shut down at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans, locked in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security, failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund its operations, according to Reuters.

In a late-night session, senators blocked a bill to extend government funding through February 16. The bill needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate but only 50 supported it.