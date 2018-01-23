Oli and PM Modi Talks: Renews Friendships

Oli and PM Modi Talks: Renews Friendships

Jan. 23, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Nepal's Prime Minister-elect K.P Sharma Oli and congratulated him in advance for his win in the just-concluded Nepal elections on Sunday, UML leadership spares no time to see the gesture as a renewing friendship with India.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi has invited Oli for visiting India after assuming office," Oli's Press Secretary Chetan Adhikari said in a press statement.

"Oli is said to have accepted the invitation from Prime Minister Modi and has also invited him to visit Nepal", the press statement added.

Senior UML leaders see this is a goodwill gesture on the part of Modi to mend the relations with CPN-UML leader Oli as he is going to lead the government for next two years.

“CPN-UML always gives high priority to its relations with India. Our leaders repeatedly expressed their views,” said CPN-UML leader Pradeep Gyawali. “ Inviting Modi to pay a visit to Nepal’s two religious sites Janakpurdham and Muktinath, CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli also reciprocated to Indian prime minister Modi’s offer.

Nepal, which held its elections in 2017, saw the majority of votes weighing to the left alliance, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) and the Maoist Centre.

Oli’s relations with India deteriorated after he vehemently opposed the blockade and signed several agreements including the transit agreement with China.

Though the elections were held in December and a new government was to be formed by mid-January, it missed its constitutional deadline.

Oli will be the Prime Minister for two and a half years, while the remaining term would be completed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, under a new deal signed by both the sides.

Although Nepal’s communist parties have groomed in the anti-Indian and anti-BJP slogan, the past trends have shown that their astronomical rises was possible during the BJP’s rule in India. Nepal’s Maoists intensified their violent insurgencies during the BJP’s first five-year rule in India. When BJP is in power, Maoist leader Prachanda became prime minister in the second time.

What a coincident, Nepalese communist secured an absolute majority in Nepalese parliamentary and provincial election during the rise of BJP and fall of secular forces in India.

In this context, the telephone conversation between Nepal’s PM in waiting for Oli and Indian Prime Minister Modi can change the game in bilateral relations. 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

American Center Library In Nepal To Remain Closed
Jan 23, 2018
Nepal Secures First Position South Asia In Inclusive Development
Jan 23, 2018
NRB Governor Nepal Opens Global IME Bank’s Representative Office In UK
Jan 23, 2018
India On Wrong Path To Regional Hegemony: Global Times
Jan 23, 2018
China Donates Over 32,000 Solar Power Generators To Nepal
Jan 22, 2018

More on News

American Center Library In Nepal To Remain Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
China Donates Over 32,000 Solar Power Generators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nepal Should Be Declared A Hindu State: Hmanand Giri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepali Christians Community To File Petition to Government to Remove Anti-Conversion Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Half Of Valley’s Vehicles Violates Emission Norms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Welcomes Normalizing Relations Between Two Koreas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Secures First Position South Asia In Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2018
NRB Governor Nepal Opens Global IME Bank’s Representative Office In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2018
Find Your Epicenter For Success By Shradha Gyawali Jan 23, 2018
India On Wrong Path To Regional Hegemony: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2018
Nepal’s Main Political Actors Must Admit That The New Constitution Is A Failure. By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 22, 2018
The Awakening By Greta Rana Jan 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75