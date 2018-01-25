The French Embassy Residence Organised "Galette des Rois"

The French Embassy Residence Organises "Galette des Rois"

Jan. 25, 2018, 9:35 p.m.

The Residence of France organized the "Galette des Rois" event. The cakes had all been prepared by its team. The event was attended, along with the French Embassy staff, by all the participants who have registered for the 2018 edition of Goût de France / Good France.French Embassy program.jpg

Ambassador Yves Carmona thanked the guests for their partnership.

According to press release uploaded on Embassy’s website, Galette des Rois or the King’s Cake is a cake traditionally shared on Epiphany, on 6 January. This event is also related to the Three Wise Men. Inside the slice of the cake, there is usually a trinket or a bean and the one who finds it has a few privileges/crown.

 

French embassy.jpg

982f0abbd182a7e0-dd0b0.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

La Nuit des Idées (the Night of Ideas) Takes Place In Nepal
Jan 25, 2018
Sathi Celebrates Silver Jubilee
Jan 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Provide Medical Treatment To 400 Civilians In South Sudan
Jan 25, 2018
Japan Provides Rs. 324 Million To Nepal For The Food Assistance Program
Jan 25, 2018
Twenty-Two Percent Of Nepali Have No Access To Electricity: PPEO 2017
Jan 25, 2018

More on Review

HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA Celebrations At 90 By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 8 hours ago
DR. KHAGENDRA BAHADUR SHRESTHA Sporting Commitment By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Are You Phubbing? By Deepak Raj Joshi 2 weeks, 4 days ago
2018: Year Of Hope Or Year Of Despair? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
If You Want Your Own Business One Day By Shradha Gyawali 1 month ago
A Bang. Bang Vote By Hemang Dixit 1 month ago

The Latest

Night of Ideas ('La Nuit des idées') By Yves Carmona Jan 25, 2018
La Nuit des Idées (the Night of Ideas) Takes Place In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2018
Sathi Celebrates Silver Jubilee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Provide Medical Treatment To 400 Civilians In South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2018
Japan Provides Rs. 324 Million To Nepal For The Food Assistance Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2018
JICA Supports To Install New Radar System: Operational From February 1 By A Correspondent Jan 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75