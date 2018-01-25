Japan Provides Rs. 324 Million To Nepal For The Food Assistance Program

The Government of Japan has agreed to extend a Grant Assistance of 350 million yen (¥350,000,000), equivalent to about NRs. 324.8 million, to the Government of Nepal for implementing the Food Assistance Program in Japan’s fiscal year 2017.

Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masashi Ogawa and Finance secretary Shankar Prasad Adhikari signed and exchanged notes to this effect of behalf of their respective governments at the Ministry of Finance today.

he assistance aims to assist the Government of Nepal implement the Food Assistance Program to ensure food security to the needy Nepali people. Last year Nepal was hit by several natural calamities including floods and heavy rain that caused many agricultural products to be washed away or were left to wither in the fields resulting in food shortages. The assistance from Japan will help the Government of Nepal to procure rice and supply it to people living in the food deficit districts.

Ambassador Ogawa said he wished that the food assistance will assist the Government of Nepal to address the urgent food needs in the deficit districts and ease the difficulties of the people.

The Ambassador added that the food assistance would also contribute towards strengthening the long-standing friendly and cooperative relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.