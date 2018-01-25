Nepalese Peacekeepers Provide Medical Treatment To 400 Civilians In South Sudan

Jan. 25, 2018, 2:26 p.m.

Nepalese peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have conducted two medical camps, in Cueibet and Bunagok in the Greater Lakes area. In total, some 400 persons, suffering from a wide range of medical conditions, were treated.

As part of the peacekeeping mission’s civilian-military cooperation, medical personnel serving in the Nepalese Battalion dealt with patients with headache, pneumonia, bacterial infections, abdominal pains, gynecological diseases, musculoskeletal pains, backache and other conditions.  The doctors, who were visited by 290 patients at the Cueibet camp, also performed minor surgeries. 

According to a press release issued by UNMISS,more than a hundred local civilians were treated by the Nepalese doctors who set up the temporary medical camp in Bunagok.

All leftover medicines and surgical items were subsequently donated to the local health care facilities in each community.

The Nepalese peacekeepers made sure that some of the healthy people in Cueibet also got some joy out of their visit: pens, notebooks, pencils and balls were distributed to school children in the area.

Nepal currently deploys more than 2,000 military and police personnel to UNMISS. They all contribute to UNMISS’ core mandate of protecting civilians and helping build durable peace in South Sudan.

 

