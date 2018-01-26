India-Nepal Relations To Strengthen In Globalization Era: Indian Ambassador Puri

Jan. 26, 2018, 8:17 a.m.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that the 70 years of relations between India and Nepal is a saga of permanent friendship and partnership of progress and it will further strengthen in the era of globalization.

According to a news report published in Press Trust of India, ambassador Puri said that emphasizing on enhancing connectivity, hydro-power and people-to-people contact between the two countries, he said that ease of doing business is essential for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

Puri was interacting with reporters here on the eve of India's 69th Republic Day. India-Nepal relations were back on track in 2017 after the high-level bilateral exchanges.

"In the era of globalization, the saga of friendship between the two neighbors will further strengthen. Seventy years of relations between Nepal and India is a saga of permanent friendship and partnership of progress," Puri said.

Pointing to the biggest integrated check post in Birgunj, which is being built with India's help, he said that the facility was ready and with its opening, the ease of doing business between India and Nepal will immensely move forward.

"Work at Arun III, one of a biggest hydro-power project in Nepal, has already begun," Puri said.

 

