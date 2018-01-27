Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj To Visit Nepal In February

Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj To Visit Nepal

Jan. 27, 2018, 9:11 a.m.

Even before CPN-UML leader K.P. Sharma Oli’s swearing in as a prime minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the step to warm relations with Nepal. According to Deshsanchar.com, a Nepali Online, Indian Prime Minister Modi is sending Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to Nepal to meet Oli with best wishes for his tenure.

External Affairs Minister Swaraj is arriving on February 1 for a two-day visit to Nepal. During her visit, she will pay a courtesy call to UML leader Oli and invite him to pay the first official visit to India.

In the last week telephone conversation, prime minister in waiting Oli has invited Indian prime minister Modi to pay the visit to Janakpurdham, Lumbini and Muktinath reports the media quoting higher political sources.  

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

