Nepal’s Former King To Visit Puri

Jan. 28, 2018, 10:23 a.m.

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra is leaving the Indian State of Orrisa on Feb 5 for a religious and social visit. According to a new carried by popular online Deshsanchar.com, he will stay there for a week.

Former King Gyanendra is visiting Orrisa to take part in a silver jubilee ceremony of leading Purimath by Nischlananda Saraswati as Shankaracharya. Former King Gyanendra is invited as a chief guest.  

He will also inaugurate a cowshed (Gaushala) and will perform puja in Puri. Nischalananda Sarawasti is a representative of Adi Sankaracharya, who is regarded as superior in Hindu religions.

There are four Shankaracharya in four different scared Hindu religious sites in India.  

