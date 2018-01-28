Nepal’s Former King To Visit Puri

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra is leaving the Indian State of Orrisa on Feb 5 for a religious and social visit. According to a new carried by popular online Deshsanchar.com, he will stay there for a week.

Former King Gyanendra is visiting Orrisa to take part in a silver jubilee ceremony of leading Purimath by Nischlananda Saraswati as Shankaracharya. Former King Gyanendra is invited as a chief guest.

He will also inaugurate a cowshed (Gaushala) and will perform puja in Puri. Nischalananda Sarawasti is a representative of Adi Sankaracharya, who is regarded as superior in Hindu religions.

There are four Shankaracharya in four different scared Hindu religious sites in India.