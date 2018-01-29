Sandeep Lamichhane First Nepali To Play IPL

Sandeep Lamichhane, the 17-year-old leg-spinner will play for the Delhi Daredevils next season.

Jan. 29, 2018, 2:23 p.m.

Sandeep Lamichhane, a 17-year-old leg-spinner, created history on Sunday after becoming the first Nepali player to be bought by an Indian Premier League franchise.

Lamichhane was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi Daredevils, where he will rub shoulders with the likes of Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem. The Delhi franchise also features marquee players such as Gautam Gambhir and Glenn Maxwell.

According to Indian media Scroll.in, Lamichhane first came into the spotlight at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, where he helped Nepal reach the quarter-finals. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 14 wickets and a best of 5/27 against Ireland, which included a hat-trick.

His performance at the U19 World Cup earned him an invitation to represent the Sydney-based club Western Suburbs, reported ESPNcricinfo. He also got to train at former Australia captain Michael Clarke’s academy during his stint.

Lamichhane has a website where he has written that he moved from India to Nepal to play cricket, although he did not mention at what age. “The only reason to come to Nepal from India was to play cricket,” he wrote. “I hadn’t played cricket at any level in India. I just played along with friends and practiced as a hobby. However, the thing that I got in Nepal was far better than anything in India. My journey began with my passion for cricket and moreover the zeal to play for Nepal and take Nepalese cricket to a higher level.”

Lamichhane has earned praised from the likes of Clarke, who has been quoted saying, “Sandeep is a fantastic young man who enjoys his cricket and is extremely passionate about the game.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali And Rwandan Peacekeepers Deploy To New Base In Violence Affected Town In South Sudan
Jan 28, 2018
Indian Culture Center Showcases Musical Event
Jan 28, 2018
Yeti Airlines Launches Its 1st Carbon Foot Print Report
Jan 28, 2018
Nepal’s Former King To Visit Puri
Jan 28, 2018
Nepal And Uzbekistan Establishes Diplomatic Relations
Jan 27, 2018

More on News

Nepali And Rwandan Peacekeepers Deploy To New Base In Violence Affected Town In South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Indian Culture Center Showcases Musical Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal’s Former King To Visit Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal And Uzbekistan Establishes Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal Mountaineering Record Keeper Hawley Dies By Reuters 2 days, 16 hours ago
Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj To Visit Nepal In February By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Women Are More Vulnerable In UAE By Kiran Bhattarai Jan 29, 2018
Nepal-India: The Ice Is Melting By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 29, 2018
Look North: A Need of Proactive Clean Energy Diplomacy By Dhiroj Prasad Koirala Jan 29, 2018
Possibility And Relevance Of Land Grant University Model in Nepal in Federal Context By Purna B. Nepali Jan 28, 2018
Yeti Airlines Launches Its 1st Carbon Foot Print Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2018
Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75