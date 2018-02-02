KOICA Hands Over A Project

KOICA volunteers with support from Korean International Development Agency (KOICA) completed a project for management and operation in tourism industry in Sauraha Chitwan. The total budget of the project is US$ 23638.50.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, the project was successfully completed with the joint effort of Ratnanagar Municipality, Green Society Nepal, a local NGO and KOICA’s volunteers. The project aim in supporting to create sustainable and viable employment opportunity for economically backward and disabled and single widow mothers so that they can lead a better life by focusing on tourism industry and improve their standard of leaving.