POLITICS Left To Come Closer

Despite some delay, CPN-UML and Maoist center leaders have agreed on the power sharing formula in the provinces. Out of seven provinces, CPN-UML and Maoist center have majority in six provinces. CPN-UML will lead four and CPN-Maoist will lead two.

The agreement between the two parties in the major portfolio management is a good gesture that their alliance will last for a few years. Similarly, the alliance is also able to divide the share in the National Assembly. Even some senior leaders are sacrificed to accommodate the top shot.

The beginning is good. However, one cannot say that this alliance will provide much needed stability to the country. The management of restless Prachanda is going to be a key challenge for CPN-UML.

Even after the promulgation of new constitution, CPN-UML and Maoist Center joined the coalition with big promises to provide long lasting peace. The coalition collapse in just a matter of year.

Similarly, Nepali Congress and Maoist Center jointly contested local elections with a slogan to go for long time alliance. The situation had changed when the date for national elections was announced.

Given the past experiences, one cannot rule out the possibility of breaking the coalition in case power sharing issue comes up.

“This coalition will complete its full term not only in center but in provinces,” said Pampha Bhushal, spokesperson of Maoist Center. “We are committed to unification of the party. The recent peaceful power sharing is an indication for future.”

CPN-UML’s leaders are also jubilant. “Prachanda has shown much needed maturity. We are committed to unification of the party,” said CPN-UML stalwart Bharat Mohan Adhikari. “I don’t have any hesitance to accept Prachanda as a leader of CPN-UML.”

Growing up with two different kinds of schooling and many top brass leaders, accommodation of leadership and mingling of two ideologically different parties is not easy. Maoist Center leader Prachanda is stressing for unification of the party because Maoists will gain much.

With long investment and party base, CPN-UML has a reach in all sectors. Maoist Center does not have any such base. Once elected to the top, Maoist leader Prachanda will eat all the cream of CPN-UML.

For the short term, jubilation for unification and unity of party is understandable. But nobody is sure about the future and long term unity of the two major political parties.