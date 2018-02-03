Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj’s Nepal Visit Was Untimely: Maoist Spokesperson Bhusal

Maoist Center spokesperson Pampha Bhusal termed the recent visit of Indian External Minister Sushma Swaraj was untimely. “She paid a Nepal visit on the eve of the formation of a new government and the country is under the interim prime minister. Thus the visit of Indian external Minister Swaraj is politically and diplomatically untimely,” Bhusal told ratopati.com, an online close to Maoist Center reacting on the visit.

“Had she visited Nepal following the formation of new government, it would have sent a politically good message,” said spokesperson Bhusal.”Even the visit was not taken in a good manner in the political and diplomatic sector.”

During her two day stays in Nepal, Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj also had a one-to-one meeting with Maoist chair Prachanda.