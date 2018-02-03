Pashupatinath Visit Excluded From Swaraj Nepal Trip

Visited Nepal to please Communist leaders, the visit to Pashupatinath Temple, a revered Hindu Shrine or foundation of the soft power of diplomacy of India, was not in priority during the fourth Nepal visit by India’ External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.



It has been a long tradition for Hindu Indian ministers or Indian officials to pay a visit to Pashupatinath whenever they pay official or any other visit to Nepal. According to a popular online deshsanchar.com, external affairs minister Swaraj also visited Pashupatinath last time. Interestingly, she spared most of the time to meet political leaders but she did not spare time to go there.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi performed a special Puja in Pashupatinath and willing to visit Jankpur and Muktichhetri. The senior official of Pashupati Development Board told deshsanchar.com that they waited till the afternoon hoping that Indian External Affairs Minister and her team would visit Pashupati.

This is the first time that Indian high-level minister and his delegation Hindu members did not visit Pashupatinath, the main Hindu Temple. All the Hindus in India regard Pashupatinath as the main shrine.