Tourism Minister Dev Invites Chinese Tourists To Visit Nepal

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jitendra Narayan Dev invited Chinese tourists to visit Nepal for the unique experience that Nepal provides in the fields of adventure, culture and nature.

He was speaking at a Tourism Promotion Seminar organized by the Embassy of Nepal this morning.

Highlighting the deep civilizational linkages between Nepal and China as the foundation for promoting tourism in Nepal, Minister Dev called for further strengthening of bilateral relations in various sectors of common endeavors for mutual benefits.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal described the various activities organized by the Embassy for promoting Nepal tourism in China and laid out the plans for such activities for 2018.

More than 30 participants including the representatives of China National Tourism Administration (CNTA), World Tourism Alliance (WTA), China International Tourism Services (CITS), China Youth Travel Services (CYTS), CCT (China Chamber of Tourism), travel and tour operators conducting travel business in Nepal and South Asia, and media persons attended the event.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, the discussions in the seminar focused on devising innovative programs targeting the tourism market in China, and identifying the needs of Chinese visitors.

Dev is currently on a visit to China to attend the Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministerial Conference held in Beijing from 31 January – 1 February 2018.