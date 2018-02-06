Embassy Of Sri Lanka Hosts A Reception On National Day

Embassy Of Sri Lanka Hosts A Reception On National Day

Feb. 6, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal Swarna Perera hosted a reception on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the National Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Attended by people from various walks of life including Chief of Army Staff, former ministers, senior government officials, businessmen and heads of diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu, Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest in reception.

Addressing a function, ambassador of Sri Lanka Perera said that relationship between Sri Lanka and Nepal has especially based on cultural and religious ties. “Although we have established formal diplomatic relations Sixty Years ago, people to people contacts between Sri Lanka and Nepal have existed over many centuries,” said ambassador Perera.

She said that Sri Lanka is heading towards rapid economic development under the able leadership of the country.  She added that the national unity government has taken vital steps to change in Sri Lanka’s political culture against the politics of ethnic and religious division and against extremism on all sides.

Ambassador said that Sri Lanka is a multi-faith country which has always been striven to promote understanding, harmony, and peace. “Ending the conflict in 2009, which had dragged on for 30 years, the country today is emerging into an era of peace with reconciliation being a cornerstone of our development initiative,” said ambassador Perera. 

