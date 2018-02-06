HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY Denouncing Atrocities

The diplomatic community in Nepal commemorated the Holocaust Memorial Day stressing the need to stop impunity against atrocities

Feb. 6, 2018, 9:19 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

As millions of innocent Jews were killed in cold blood under a Nazi persecution, the day of Holocaust is annually marked as a UN Day to remind the people that such horrific atrocities should not be repeated.

However, atrocities against humanity continue in different parts of the world. Even as the number of incidents of genocide is increasing in different parts of the world, predators have tended to go scot free.

As Nepal has been trying to provide justice to the victims of insurgency through establishing National Reconciliation Commission and Disappearance Commission, the day assumes a greater importance. 

Marking the Holocaust Memorial Day, diplomatic community in Nepal, together with several Nepali human rights defenders, stood in favor of a credible transitional justice process in Nepal to address conflict-era human rights violations.

The three-day event to commemorate the victims of Holocaust started off in Kathmandu amid a program jointly organized by the UN, EU, Germany, and Israel. Anup Raj Sharma, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, was the Chief Guest.

A UN Resolution in 2005 decided 27th January each year to be marked as Holocaust Memorial Day. It is considered a day to remember the millions of people who were murdered or whose lives have been changed beyond recognition during the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and elsewhere.

Addressing the program, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer said this day of memory of victims of the holocaust is the day to remember the atrocities of the past and learn the lesson for the future. Resident coordinator of United Nations Valarie Julliand read the message of UN Secretary-General.

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal Veronica Cody also addressed the program.

As the Chief Guest of the program, NHRC Chair Sharma said Holocaust Memorial Day would remind mankind of its obligation to face its past, adding that the Holocaust was an incomparably deep tragedy.

In a symbolic gesture, German Ambassador to Nepal Roland Schaefer, who was the host of the event, stood together with Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Benny Omer and said that the Holocaust Memorial Day was the day on which the Germans confronted their historic shame every year.

In a meaningful reference regarding Nepal through his address, ambassador Schaefer stressed on the need of a transitional justice process which would be able to address the concerns of conflict victims. The International Community, particularly the western democracies and UN, are said to be unhappy with the workings of current two commissions on Transitional Justice.

The assertion of German Ambassador, who is otherwise openly appreciative of Nepal’s Peace Process, can be taken as an indication of the collective dissatisfaction of the international community. Ambassadors of the EU countries, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Republic of Korea and UN were present on the occasion.

Along with the global community, Nepal also commemorates Holocaust Day. Now the time has come for Nepal to provide justice to the victims of conflict in Nepal as well. Nepal needs to uphold the spirit of Holocaust memorial by giving justice to all the victims through internationally recognized credible justice system.

 

 

German ambassador to Nepal addressing the program.jpg

UN Coordinator.jpg

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

POWER TO IMAGINATION Framing Vision
Feb 06, 2018
PPOE 2017 Power To People
Feb 04, 2018
PPA WITH UPPER TRISHULI-1 Major Breakthrough
Feb 04, 2018
PRIVATE HOUSING GRANT A Wait Too Long
Feb 04, 2018
EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION Heritage Under Assault
Jan 21, 2018

More on National

SAATHI Celebrating Silver Jubilee By A Correspondent 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
PPOE 2017 Power To People By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 20 hours ago
Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
MEDIA WAR Integrity At Stake By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 1 day ago
HAMI Monitoring Accountability By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 1 day ago
CHANDRA DHAKAL Rejuvenating Chandragiri By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

A Change In The Nepalese Legal System By Shahrukh Rai Feb 06, 2018
POWER TO IMAGINATION Framing Vision By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2018
Swaraj’s Nepal Visit: One trip, two views By Yubaraj Ghimire Feb 06, 2018
Nepal’s Former King In Odisha For A Weeklong Religious Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2018
People Of Sri Lanka Consider Nepal As A Very Special Place To Visit By Swarna Perera Feb 06, 2018
UN Expert Calls For Better Protection Of Nepali Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75