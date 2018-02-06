Nepal’s Former King In Odisha For A Weeklong Religious Visit

Nepal’s Former King In Odisha For A Weeklong Religious Visit

Feb. 6, 2018, 1:20 p.m.

Nepal’s former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah arrived to visit  six day visit to Odisha.

During his six-day visit the king will offer special puja at the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri and visit Sakhigopal Temple, the sources said.

According to a Indian media repots, this will be the first visit of a Nepal king to Sakshigopal temple in 150 years. He has a special seva and rituals in the three important shrines of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar and Sakhigopal Temple.

He has the special privilege of performing aarati for Lord Jagannath atop the Ratna Singhasan (Podium) of the Srimandir (Puri temple), the sources said.

He traditionally offers "kasturi" (musk) for the deitys rituals.

There are deep spiritual ties between Odisha and Nepal. Adi Shankaracharya had established the rituals and practices in both Jagannath and Pashupatinath temples and Nepal, which comes under the spiritual jurisdiction of the Puri Shankaracharya?s Govardhan Math.

After his arrival in Odisha, the Nepal king will inaugurate the Mission Cow Goshala at Rathipur near Jatni and Govandana, a unique ritual of offering homage to cows. Later, the king will attend a public reception.

On February 8 morning, the king will offer prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and visit Sakhigopal Temple the same aternoon, they said.

On Febuary 9 and 10, the king will attend a program commemorating the silver jubilee of the pattabhisheka of Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Puri at the invitation of the Govardhan Math of Puri, the sources added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Expert Calls For Better Protection Of Nepali Migrant Workers
Feb 06, 2018
Embassy Of Sri Lanka Hosts A Reception On National Day
Feb 06, 2018
Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Program To Discuss Jammu and Kashmir
Feb 05, 2018
We Don’t Have Budget To Increase Housing Grant Immediately: CEO Bhusal
Feb 04, 2018
Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj’s Nepal Visit Was Untimely: Maoist Spokesperson Bhusal
Feb 03, 2018

More on News

UN Expert Calls For Better Protection Of Nepali Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Embassy Of Sri Lanka Hosts A Reception On National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Program To Discuss Jammu and Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 9 minutes ago
We Don’t Have Budget To Increase Housing Grant Immediately: CEO Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj’s Nepal Visit Was Untimely: Maoist Spokesperson Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Nepali Tea Gets International Trademark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

A Change In The Nepalese Legal System By Shahrukh Rai Feb 06, 2018
SAATHI Celebrating Silver Jubilee By A Correspondent Feb 06, 2018
POWER TO IMAGINATION Framing Vision By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2018
Swaraj’s Nepal Visit: One trip, two views By Yubaraj Ghimire Feb 06, 2018
People Of Sri Lanka Consider Nepal As A Very Special Place To Visit By Swarna Perera Feb 06, 2018
HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY Denouncing Atrocities By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75