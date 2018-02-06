Nepal’s Former King In Odisha For A Weeklong Religious Visit

Nepal’s former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah arrived to visit six day visit to Odisha.

During his six-day visit the king will offer special puja at the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri and visit Sakhigopal Temple, the sources said.

According to a Indian media repots, this will be the first visit of a Nepal king to Sakshigopal temple in 150 years. He has a special seva and rituals in the three important shrines of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar and Sakhigopal Temple.

He has the special privilege of performing aarati for Lord Jagannath atop the Ratna Singhasan (Podium) of the Srimandir (Puri temple), the sources said.

He traditionally offers "kasturi" (musk) for the deitys rituals.

There are deep spiritual ties between Odisha and Nepal. Adi Shankaracharya had established the rituals and practices in both Jagannath and Pashupatinath temples and Nepal, which comes under the spiritual jurisdiction of the Puri Shankaracharya?s Govardhan Math.

After his arrival in Odisha, the Nepal king will inaugurate the Mission Cow Goshala at Rathipur near Jatni and Govandana, a unique ritual of offering homage to cows. Later, the king will attend a public reception.

On February 8 morning, the king will offer prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and visit Sakhigopal Temple the same aternoon, they said.

On Febuary 9 and 10, the king will attend a program commemorating the silver jubilee of the pattabhisheka of Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Puri at the invitation of the Govardhan Math of Puri, the sources added.