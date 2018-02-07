High Turnout In National Assembly Election

As voting is taking place today from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm for the election to the National Assembly or Upper House of the federal parliament, there is a high turn out from the beginning in all six provinces.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has urged the voters to participate in the election without any inhibitions as the government has made reliable security arrangements for the purpose.

The election to the National Assembly is taking place in six provinces today. The NA members from Province 2 have been elected unopposed before this.