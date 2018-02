British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter pays a courtesy call to COAS General Rajendra Chhetri at his office. During the meeting, they discussed about the issue of bilateral and mutual interest.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, British Army Chief arrived on Wednesday to attend Gurkha Attestation Parade of Gurkha Recruit Intake 2018 in Pokhara. He will leave Nepal on February 12.