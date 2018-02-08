. KOICA Supported Health Programs In Kaski

KOICA Volunteer with support from the Korea international cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed the project Establishment of disease management infrastructure in medically marginalized areas. The project supports to improve local resident disease self management ability through health education in Kaski. The total budget of the program is US$ 30,000.





According to a press release issued by KOICA, it has been partnering with the District Public Health Office and working in Bhakam Health Post for period of last four years