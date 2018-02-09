Japan Provides Support To Drinking Water Project In Sindhupalchwok

Japanese Assistance for the Project for Improving Water Access in Sindhupalchowk District

Feb. 9, 2018, 5:14 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract for US$ 240,895.00 (approximately 24 million NRs.) with Ayaka Ishikawa, Project Coordinator, Peace Winds Japan in Nepal for improving water access in Sindhupalchowk District.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2017, and will be implemented by Peace Winds Japan (PWJ), an international NGO based in Hiroshima. PWJ will work with a Nepali partner NGO, the Institution for Suitable Actions for Prosperity (ISAP).

The grant assistance will be used to rehabilitate water supply facilities in Sunkoshi Municipality of Sindhupalchowk that were affected by the earthquakes in 2015. The project aims to improve access to water for people affected by the earthquakes and to contribute towards the overall reconstruction efforts underway in the country.

The project will work, with community consensus, to build or repair water supply schemes through the Participatory Approach to Rehabilitation of Community Infrastructure (PARCI) approach. This approach provides guidelines for communities to understand each other’s needs, prioritize reconstruction, mobilize resources, request assistance, and lead the reconstruction process.Sinhdupalchwok drinking water project 2.jpg

After reaching a consensus, the project will build water supply facilities through agreements with the Construction Committee (CC), with technical support from ISAP/PWJ. The project will also support Water User Committees to help create maintenance funds and train maintenance technicians in local communities to ensure sustainable use of the infrastructure built by the project.

Upon completion, the ownership of water supply schemes will be handed over to the respective communities, after which, Peace Winds Japan and the ISAP team will monitor the situation and provide advice as needed.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that the project will contribute to improve water access for the local communities in Sindhupalchowk and also revitalize the reconstruction efforts in that district. The embassy also hopes that the project will enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor
Feb 09, 2018
Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels
Feb 09, 2018
Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple
Feb 09, 2018
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report
Feb 08, 2018
Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building
Feb 08, 2018

More on News

Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 23 minutes ago
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
KOICA Supported Health Programs In Kaski By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
British Army Chief Nicholas Partick Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Nepal’s Last King Inaugurates Gaushala In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
Salman Khan To Arrive Nepal On March 10 With Da-Bangg Tour By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
The Side Effects Of Foreign Aid By LS Ghimire Feb 07, 2018
High Turnout In National Assembly Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2018
Korea To Support Nepal For Rural Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75