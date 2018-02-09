Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels

Feb. 9, 2018, 9:04 a.m.

With the initiative of Nepalese Embassy in Brussels and the support from Belgium-Nepal Friendship Association, Nepal showed a formidable presence in Brussels Expo. According to Nepalese Embassy in Brussels, Nepal’s stall displayed tourism promotional materials including banners, placards, posters, and flyers are being displayed and distributed.

Since arriving in Brussels, Nepalese ambassador to Brussels Lok Bahadur Thapa has been taking several steps to promote Nepal and Nepalese products. Even during the expo, Nepalese Embassy has made an arrangement has been made to provide information regarding Nepal and its rich tourism products in local languages with the support of the Belgium-Nepal Friendship Association.

 The Embassy is also serving orthodox tea and coffee to the visitors to introduce and promote Nepali products in the local market. Likewise, local Nepali entrepreneurs are selling typical Nepali products at the stall.

Among other Nepali stall install Buddha Stupa and a Pagoda Temple at the venue which has added to the beauty of the Nepal stall.

The Minister of Forest and Tourism of Government of Wallonia Rene Collin, Minister for Tourism and Animal Welfare of Government of Flanders and the President of the Brussels Expo visited the Nepal stall, adds the Embassy.

The Fair organized by FISA Operations SA began on February 1 and will run until February 4. It is the largest tourism event in Belgium and is deemed to be unique in terms of an extensive face to face communication platform.

Over 150,000 people are expected to visit the fair in order to observe and experience a global show of culture, music, art, and food.

Prior to this, the Nepali Embassy attended the 40th edition of the Antwerp Expo, an important holiday fair organized by Vakantiensalon Antwerpen in Antwerpen, the second biggest city of Belgium from January 25 to 28.

 Photo Courtesy: Danny Verhasselt

 

Nepali-stall-major-attraction-in-Brussels.jpg

Nepali-stall-major-attraction-in-Brussels-1.jpg

