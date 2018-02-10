Indian Army Band Organizes A Sunset Concert

Indian Army Band Organizes A Sunset Concert

Feb. 10, 2018, 10:07 a.m.

Two Bands from the Indian Army, Pipes and Drums Band from 14 Gorkha Training Centre and Military Band from 58 Gorkha Training Centre arrived in Nepal on the invitation of the Nepal Army to participate on the prestigious occasion of the Nepal Army Day.

A Sunset Concert on the verdant lawns of the India House, Embassy of India with the two bands playing a variety of memorable tunes which included popular Nepali songs, Bollywood, Martial music and modern popular tunes from Hollywood as well. Indiand Army bank concert.jpg

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, the enthralled select gathering were extremely appreciative of the effort and wonderful skills of the musicians.

A Correspondent

SAATHI Celebrating Silver Jubilee
Feb 06, 2018
Elizabeth Hawley Himalayan Record Keeper
Feb 06, 2018
JICA Support to Safe Sky
Feb 05, 2018
”Competition More Intense Now” Ashoke SJB Rana
Feb 05, 2018
"Nepal’s Energy Journey Is Amazing"Paul Smith Lomas
Feb 04, 2018

More on News

U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Japan Provides Support To Drinking Water Project In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 8 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2018
Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
KOICA Supported Health Programs In Kaski By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
British Army Chief Nicholas Partick Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
Nepal’s Last King Inaugurates Gaushala In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018
Salman Khan To Arrive Nepal On March 10 With Da-Bangg Tour By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75