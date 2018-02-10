Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has re-launched Olive Garden, the Italian cuisine restaurant specialty with a new Italian menu. The outlet with elegant deécor and Italian dining is decorated to feel like a garden with sharp lines and bright pops of color.

As said by the Asst Manager Sales & Marketing Anu Parajuli, the new menu covers the wide range of Italian dishes covering the entire Italian courses menu. She added guests can feel little Italy at Olive Garden. The exclusive ambiance of the authentic Italian menu will provide guests a memorable, fine dining experience at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu.

Executive chef Utpal Kumar Mondal described the Italian cuisine being one of the healthiest cuisines in the world as the use of extra virgin olive oil, cheese, herbs and wheat flour is compulsory; the people all around the world can easily adapt to the Italian taste. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is very necessary for the Italian restaurant to present the authentic Italian taste which can be found at Olive Garden.

Olive Garden has been one of the finest Italian restaurants in town. The management to retain their loyal customer and attract the new customers has brought changes of revision of menu with more varieties into the art of Italian culinary.

Discuss business with clients while you savor Italian influenced dishes, enjoy birthdays, family gatherings or a romantic meal with your sweetheart- complete with lasagna or a chocolate truffle torte for dessert. Olive Garden is the specialty restaurant of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu which opens from 18:30- 22:30 every day.