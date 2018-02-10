U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri

U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri

Feb. 10, 2018, 9:04 a.m.

General Robert B Brown, Commanding General United States Army, Pacific (USARPAC) paid a courtesy call on  called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri at latter's office, Army headquarters on February 09, 2018.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Upon his arrival at the Army Headquarters, General Brown was accorded a Guard of Honor from a troop of Nepali Army. Earlier today, visiting dignitary laid a wreath on the "Veer Smarak" at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel.General_Robert_B_Brown_wreath_laid.jpg

The nine member visiting delegation lead by General Brown arrived in Kathmandu on February 08, 2018 for an official visit. Major General Ishwor Hamal welcomed General Brown and his entourages at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Ending his four-day visit, General Brown is scheduled to return back on February 11, 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

US Army pacific command's commanding general with COAS Chhetri.jpg

U.S. Pacific Commanding General Brown at Nepal.jpg

